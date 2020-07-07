CHICAGO (CBS)– Another steamy summer day is ahead.
There will be a mix of clouds and sun on Tuesday with temperatures in the low 90s. There is a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
Today will be the 14th 90° day this year so far. In an average year we see 14 90° but we still have a lot more summer to come. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/zljLNqhpN8
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) July 7, 2020
There is an Air Quality Warning in place until Wednesday morning.
By Wednesday, the heat index nears 100 degrees. There is an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.
More 90s coming this week. Cooling off this weekend but still above average. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/46edb2kuQK
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) July 7, 2020
Temperatures decrease to the 80s by the weekend, but will still be above average.