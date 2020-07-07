DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS)– Another steamy summer day is ahead.

There will be a mix of clouds and sun on Tuesday with temperatures in the low 90s. There is a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

There is an Air Quality Warning in place until Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday, the heat index nears 100 degrees. There is an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures decrease to the 80s by the weekend, but will still be above average.