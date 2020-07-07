CHICAGO (CBS) — While it remains hot and humid, we’ll only make minor changes to the pattern.
A few more pop-up storms are possible over the next couple of days, but widespread severe weather is not likely.
On Tuesday night, look for partly cloudy conditions and a low of 73.
On Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy with a high of 95 and a stray storm.
A few scattered storms will be possible Thursday and Friday, with a little relief from the heat this weekend.
But the long-range pattern stays the same – warm and summerlike.