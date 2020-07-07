CHICAGO (CBS) — With temperatures in the sweltering range in Chicago this week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other officials on Tuesday announced the availability of resources for those in search of relief.

From Tuesday through Friday, residents will have access to cooling centers, cooling buses, and Chicago Park District splash pads. But Chicago beaches remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents can find a list of all cooling resources the city has made available this week online or by calling 311.

“Every resident deserves safe shelter from the summer heat. Through this coordinated, collaborative and comprehensive citywide response, our departments and agencies are working around the clock this week to ensure that resources are readily accessible for every Chicagoan,” Mayor Lightfoot said in a news release. “Our City services are only as strong as the residents of this city, which why we need everyone to do their part and look out for each other. If any resident is in need of help or knows someone who needs relief from the extreme heat, please don’t think twice about calling 311.”

The forecast high for Tuesday was 93. Temperatures are expected to top out above 90 through Friday, with the peak on Wednesday with a high of 94, CBS 2 Meteorologist Tim McGill reported.

More 90s coming this week. Cooling off this weekend but still above average. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/46edb2kuQK — Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) July 7, 2020

The heat index on Wednesday is expected to approach 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service has not issued an extreme heat warning, but Office of Emergency Management and Communications Director Rich Giudice said the office is determined to keep people safe and “reminds everyone to stay hydrated and seek shade when possible.”

The city Department of Family and Support Services has activated its six cooling centers, which are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday:

• Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th St.

• Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

• King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

• North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

• South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

• Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

The city’s heat plan also includes measures to protect against the COVID-19 pandemic. All cooling centers will be deep-cleaned and disinfected, and will be rearranged to accommodate social distancing and keep people six feet apart. Masks will also be required.

Cooling relief can also be found at any of the city’s more than 75 Chicago Public Library locations and more than 30 Chicago Park District field houses.

The Department of Family and Support Services has also activated its six Regional Support Centers as cooling areas for cities. The Renaissance Court Senior Regional Center downtown will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the others will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday:

• Central West Center – 2102 W. Ogden Ave.

• Northeast (Levy) Senior Center – 2019 W. Lawrence Ave.

• Northwest (Copernicus) Senior Center – 3160 N. Milwaukee Ave.

• Renaissance Court – 78 E. Washington St.

• Southeast (Atlas) Senior Center – 1767 E. 79th St.

• Southwest Center – 6117 S. Kedzie Ave.

The city is also adding 50 Chicago Transit Authority cooling buses at various Chicago Public Schools locations, while the Park District is activating splash pads at locations listed online.

The Police and Fire departments and the Department of Family and Support Services are also conducting wellness checks. People are urged to check on relatives, neighbors, and friends themselves, and can request a wellbeing check on someone by downloading the CHI311 app, visiting 311.chicago.gov, or calling 311.

The city also urged people to keep an eye out for any symptoms of heat exhaustion, a milder illness that can come on after several days of exposure to high temperatures or inadequate hydration, or heatstroke, which is more serious and which involves the body failing to regulate itself.

The telltale signs of a heatstroke are:

• An extremely high body temperature, such as 103 degrees or above;

• Dizziness and nausea;

• A throbbing headache and rapid, strong pulse;

• Skin that is red, hot, and dry.

If you see someone suffering from heatstroke, call 911 and then try to move that person into a cool place while cooling them with water.