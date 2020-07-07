CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID-19 is causing more testing problems in baseball as more teams cancel practice, but the White Sox worked out on the South Side at Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday.
If nothing else this summer, maybe they will let Gio Gonzalez throw a pitch in a Sox uniform. The team drafted him in 2004 and traded him away twice as a prospect. Now 16 years later, he signed a free agent deal with the South Siders, and then a pandemic hit.
“It’s sad to say I did have that depression, kind of like, am I ever going to get to wear this wonderful uniform in this city that drafted me?” Gonzalez said. “I just want to throw at least one pitch.”
Gonzalez is 34 years old and has had a very nice major league career, but is still hoping for that one pitch.