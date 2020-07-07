GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A 10-year-old girl was shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon in an unincorporated area near Gary.
The Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department said around 3:30 p.m., the girl was wounded by gunfire in the 4100 block of Cleveland Street in Calumet Township. The girl was shot in both legs and was taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital in Gary, police said.
Police said information gathered so far indicates that a man in a blue van pulled into the parking lot of a discount store, when a dog the girl was walking along with her two brothers reportedly began to charge at the man, police said.
The man took out a gun and began firing at the dog, but the gunfire missed the dog and hit the girl multiple times, police said.
The girl is expected to recover from her injuries, police said. Meanwhile, Lake County Sheriff’s police officers searched the area and were still looking for the van Tuesday night.
“It breaks my heart to learn that a child was wounded this afternoon, and we are praying for her speedy recovery,” Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr said in a news release. “Our officers conducted an initial search of the area and are still looking for the van described in this incident, and we’re urging anyone with information to call 911.”