CHICAGO (CBS) — Many local governments, nonprofit organizations and religious groups in Illinois are eligible for assistance with the economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, but most of those eligible haven’t applied.
There are more than 1,300 known organizations eligible for the Public Assistance program, which reimburses up to 75 percent of the costs of the pandemic, including overtime, the purchase of personal protective equipment, testing supplies and more. But only 159 have applied for reimbursement, according to an Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) news release.
“This funding mechanism is an economic lifeline for communities large and small,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau in the release. “Costs eligible for reimbursement include, but are not limited to, overtime costs associated with the COVID-19 response, the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE), testing supplies and equipment, housing assistance, purchase and distribution of food, and more. If you have questions about eligibility, we urge you to contact your county emergency management office today.”
The program is only for local governments, nonprofits and religious organizations — not for individuals, the release said. Those who think they might be eligible are urged to visit IEMA’s website and attend an online public assistance seminar.