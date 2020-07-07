CHICAGO (CBS) — Teachers with face shields, mandatory hand washing for students every hour, temperature checks when they enter classrooms, and one-way hallways for social distancing are all going to be the new reality for Pleasantdale School District 107 students this fall.

The district serves about 900 students from five communities: Burr Ridge, Willow Springs, Indian Head Park, Countryside and La Grange. The students attend Pleasantdale Middle School and Pleasantdale Elementary. School begins in the district on August 19.

“It’s going to be very different. It’s going to be an adjustment for everyone,” said Supt. Dave Palzet.

The district is following state guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health for reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Palzet says the plan is to have all students in full day class.

“Masks, face masks will be required for every child. I’ve got an order for every child and every staff member to have two cloth reusable face masks,” he said.

“We’ll have Plexiglass partitions that teachers can use when they kind of need to get side by side with a child,” he said.

Sanitation areas are set up. More open space has been created in each classroom by removing furniture to make sure social distancing is in place.

“We’re looking at splitting things like lunch periods, so we never have more than 50 students in one place. We’re looking at different protocols around recess, where we assign students to different zones and monitor their social distancing,” Palzet said.

Parents provided surveys and worked with teachers and the administration to create the guidelines.

“So our plan right now is to offer some online learning for families who don’t feel comfortable sending their child to school, whether that child has a compromised immune system or lives with someone who may have co-morbidity or a compromised immune system,” he said.

CBS 2 reached out to 30 school districts across the Chicago area. Almost all said they’re still working on their plans for fall with COVID-19 in mind.