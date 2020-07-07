WAUCONDA, Ill. (AP) — Wauconda’s iconic beach seen in the “The Blue Brothers” movie is set to open after a $3 million renovation.
After a prolonged wait due to the coronavirus pandemic, the beach is set to open to the public Wednesday. The Daily Herald reported that the initial grand opening was envisioned for Memorial Day weekend.
The beach, featured in the classic 1980 film “The Blues Brothers,” was formerly a privately run attraction founded by the late Phil Froehlke in the 1920s.
Restrictions for the safety of customers will be set in place, including a capacity limit to 80 customers. Social distancing will be enforced and masks are recommended.
