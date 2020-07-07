CHICAGO (CBS) — A section of the Belmont Cragin community was without power late Tuesday afternoon after a utility truck knocked down power poles.
ComEd said a truck hit a pole and knocked down the wires on Oakdale Avenue near Lavergne Avenue.
The crane-utility truck apparently snagged a power cable and pulled down at least five poles.
ComEd crews were on the scene, but a restoration time was not available as of 5:30 p.m. A total of 500 customers were without power in the area.
Due to the sweltering heat on Tuesday and the power knocking out air conditioning, Chicago Transit Authority cooling buses were also headed to the scene.