CHICAGO (CBS)– Calling all small business owners! Tuesday is the last day to apply for the Business Interruption Grant program.
CBS 2 is Working For Chicago to help workers and employers during these uncertain times.
Through the grant, there is $60 million for 3,500 businesses. Businesses in locations hit hardest by the coronavirus will be prioritized in the first round of funding.
There is a focus on social establishments like bars, restaurants, gyms and salons.
More information can be found on the Illinois Department of Commerce website.