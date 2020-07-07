CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman in her 90s is dead and another woman in her 50s is in the hospital after injuries from a stabbing Tuesday morning.
According to Chicago police, around 11:30, in the 7700 block of S. Laflin in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, a 96-year-old woman and a 57-year-old woman were found stabbed multiple times.
They were both taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where the 96-year-old woman was pronounced dead. The 57-year-old is listed in serious condition.
Police said the suspect is a 41-year-old man. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital with injuries from the incident. Authorities said he has a history of mental illness.
Area Two Detectives are investigating.