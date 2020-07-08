DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
Brighton Park, Drive By Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men are in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in Brighton Park early Wednesday morning.

According to Chicago police, the two men were in a vehicle, in the 4000 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 3 a.m., when a silver sedan approached. Someone in the sedan started firing shots at the victims.

One of the victims, a 38-year-old, was shot in the head and multiple times in the shoulder. The other victims, a 41-year-old man, was struck in the elbow, chest and neck.

No one is in custody.

Kedzie Avenue remains closed in both directions.