CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men are in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in Brighton Park early Wednesday morning.
According to Chicago police, the two men were in a vehicle, in the 4000 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 3 a.m., when a silver sedan approached. Someone in the sedan started firing shots at the victims.
One of the victims, a 38-year-old, was shot in the head and multiple times in the shoulder. The other victims, a 41-year-old man, was struck in the elbow, chest and neck.
No one is in custody.
Kedzie Avenue remains closed in both directions.