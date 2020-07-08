CHICAGO (CBS) — A 7-month-old boy was shot in the foot Wednesday evening while in a car on the city’s West Side.
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Albany Avenue in North Lawndale, police said.
The boy was in a car traveling on the road with two women relatives when a man inside a black sport-utility vehicle pulled up alongside them and fired shots at a group of men on the corner, police said.
An apparently stray bullet hit the baby boy in the foot, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition, police said.
No one was in custody and no other injuries were reported. Area Four detectives were investigating late Wednesday.
The boy is at least the 11th child age 10 or under to be shot in Chicago since mid-June. Four of those children have died:
On July 4th, 7-year-old Natalia Wallace was shot in the head while playing in her grandmother’s front yard in the South Austin neighborhood. Police and prosecutors say a group of gunmen opened fire on the 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue, in apparent retaliation for an earlier shooting that killed a brother of one of the shooters. The accused getaway driver is being held without bail on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery. Police are looking for the three shooters.
On June 28th, 10-year-old Lena Nunez was killed when a stray bullet pierced the window of an apartment in Logan Square, as a group of men apparently was shooting at someone else on the street outside.
On June 27th, 1-year-old Sincere Gaston was shot and killed while riding home from the laundromat with his mother in Englewood. His mother was also grazed by a bullet. Police have said the shooter may have been targeting Sincere’s father, who was not in the car.
On June 20th, 3-year-old Mekhi James was shot in the back while riding in his stepfather’s SUV on the 600 block of North Central Avenue. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but later was pronounced dead. Police have said the shooter was targeting the 27-year-old stepfather.