CHICAGO (CBS) — Most college students head back to campus next month.

And there are many questions are still swirling about what will life be like this fall? CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole has more from Northwestern University.

College junior Allan Sokol is earning credit, attending a seminar in his Evanston backyard.

“I kept up my grades during the pandemic last semester,” Sokol said.

Allan attends the University Of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where they are welcoming students back to campus in the fall with in-person masked and socially distanced instruction proceeding “as much as restrictions allow.”

“In terms of classes, some online some in-person, they will announce it at the beginning of August,” Sokol said.

All first year students are “encouraged to live on campus” in a mix of double and single rooms with prearranged furniture and no guests. Sokol, living in his own apartment, has his own concerns.

“My roommate is traveling in from another state so I’m a little bit worried about social distancing,” Sokol said.

“Paying in-person tuition for online instruction has freshman Grant King considering a gap year from U of I. One of his parents is also ill with a weakened immune system.

“Being in my dorm and doing classes, for me personally I don’t know if it’s worth it to pay that money,” King said. “Honestly, that’s one of the main reasons not to go is I don’t want to put my family in jeopardy.”

Back to campus, measures vary from school to school. At Northwestern University, for example, a significant portion of classes will be conducted remotely. In-person, masked classes will be social distanced.

Campus instruction will end by November, with finals in December conducted online. Housing will be single occupancy, but students may volunteer to live in pairs and nearby students are encouraged to commute.

Sokol admits returning to campus won’t be easy for everyone, but with masking and social distancing, he’s willing to give it a try.

“I’d say a lot of student groups are struggling,” Sokol said. “So, I am comfortable with it for now.”

Many of these schools are also splitting larger lecture classes into smaller units that will meet throughout the day.