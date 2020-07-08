CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be another hot day.
As temperatures reach the middle 90s, the heat index is approaching 100 degrees. Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday.
Another summer sizzler. Highs today in the middle 90s with heat index values near 100°. Stay cool! #ilwx pic.twitter.com/XO016mGVlt
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) July 8, 2020
There is a better chance for scattered thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday in the afternoon and evening.
Greatest threat of scattered storms is today and tomorrow then drying out a bit this weekend. Any thunderstorm that forms could dump locally heavy rain. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/GXrSFl2Tq3
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) July 8, 2020
Weekend temperatures go back to the middle 80s, which is still above average.