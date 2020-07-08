DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, RealTime Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be another hot day.

As temperatures reach the middle 90s, the heat index is approaching 100 degrees. Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday.

There is a better chance for scattered thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday in the afternoon and evening.

Weekend temperatures go back to the middle 80s, which is still above average.