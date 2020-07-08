CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re likely to see a few more storms over the next couple of days, before a brief cool-down this weekend.
On Wednesday night, it will be very mild and partly cloudy, with any isolated storms wrapping up. The low is 74.
Scattered storms are coming again on Thursday, with a high of 93. A few storms may be strong, and gusty winds are possible.
After the weekend’s brief break from the heat, the heat may return with a vengeance next week.
Next Wednesday through the following weekend could see temperatures even warmer than our current temperatures.