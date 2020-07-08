CHICAGO (CBS)– The Taste of Chicago has been canceled due to COVID-19, but the city is still offering the experience at home with the “Taste of Chicago To Go.”
The event will run Wednesday to Sunday with online cooking demonstrations with local chefs and a food truck procession.
There will also be virtual dance and music events.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed the public Wednesday to celebrate the start of “Taste of Chicago To Go.”
“The spirit of the restauranteurs across our city,” Lightfoot said. “They’ve had a very very tough go. This shutdown by COVID which, was necessary to keep people safe, has really really affected their ability to earn a living and to really realize their dreams.”
Lightfoot encouraged the public to support local restaurants.
“For our local restaurants, and particularly our startups, it’s a huge opportunity to showcase their cooking talents and give back to their communities,” She said “Local restaurants make up the backbone of our neighborhoods, and please folks, let’s make sure that we go out and we patronize them.”
More information is available at the City of Chicago website.