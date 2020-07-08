CHICAGO (CBS) — You may not be able to attend the White Sox opening homestand, but a reasonable facsimile of you can! Fans can submit a photo and have their cardboard cutout sit in the stands for the first three home games against the Minnesota Twins.

It costs $49 each, and proceeds go to charity.

We don’t know yet who will be on the mound for the Sox when they open against the Twins in just over two weeks. Rick Renteria would not name an opening day starter, but Lucas Giolito looks like as good a bet as anyone.

Coming off a breakout 2019 season, Giolito threw three more innings in an intrasquad game and would welcome everything that comes with being at the top of the rotation.

“I absolutely want that,” he said. “The way I look at it, being the ace of the staff, you’re setting an example not just with what you’re doing on the field but also kind of taking a more vocal role. I want to be that leader of the pitching staff, taking the ball in the first game, kind of setting the tone. But at the same time I want to maintain that thought that I’m not the only ace on the team. I’ve got four more right behind me.”