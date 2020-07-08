CHICAGO (CBS) — At Cubs camp, there is a lot of newness for Kyle Schwarber to get used to, which likely includes a lot of time at designated hitter with it being added to the National League this season.
He and the rest of the Cubs will be playing in empty stadiums, but not in front of no fans at all at home. The rooftops are approved to have fans at 25% capacity.
“I’m going to have to launch some balls up to the rooftops and give them a good little shimmy dance out there,” Schwarber said. “In terms of the noise, the camera might pick up something that we might say on the field, you know, maybe drop a bad word here or two, but I think that might be a good thing for the cameras than for us.”