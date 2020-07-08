GARY, Ind. (CBS) — The Lake County Sheriff’s office on Wednesday were asking for help from the public in finding a light blue minivan believed to be involved in a shooting that wounded a 10-year-old girl the day before.

The Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department said around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the girl was wounded by gunfire in the 4100 block of Cleveland Street in Calumet Township. The girl was shot in both legs and was taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital in Gary, police said.

Police said information gathered so far indicates that a man in a blue or silver minivan pulled into the parking lot of a discount store, when a dog the girl was walking along with her two brothers, ages 13 and 14.

One of the brothers said the dog apparently ran toward the minivan, and at that point, the man opened fire at the dog with what appeared to be a 9mm handgun.

But the gunfire missed the dog and hit the girl multiple times in her legs, police said.

The girl, Emily Sotelo, was still standing hours later as CBS 2 talked with her family.

“I just want justice, and this should never have happened to nobody’s kids at all. This is just wrong,” said Emily’s father, Manuel Sotelo. “But I’m happy just knowing that my baby’s all good. That’s a miracle.”

Emily’s father said the 10-year-old still had a bullet lodged in her leg Tuesday night.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911 or the Lake County Indiana Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at (219) 755-3346.