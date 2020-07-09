CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago Police officers were hospitalized for minor injuries Thursday afternoon after their squad car was hit by another vehicle on the city’s South Side.
Around 4:30 p.m., the officers were headed north in a marked Chicago Police squad car in the 7300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, on the cusp of Park Manor and Grand Crossing.
A 32-year-old man headed east on 73rd Street hit the driver’s side of the squad car, police said. The officers then lost control and hit a lamp post on the east side of Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.
Both officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with minor injuries, and their conditions were stabilized.
The other driver declined medical attention and was cited for driving on a revoked license and failure to yield, police said.