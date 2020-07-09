CHICAGO (CBS) — The Big Ten conference announced Thursday that all fall sports, including football, will be conference only for fall sports.

That would eliminate three football games each for Illinois and Northwester, cause issues for Notre Dame and also affect schools like Northern Illinois who have two games scheduled against Big Ten teams.

Big-Ten officially announces move to conference-only schedule for fall sports, including football, "if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports based on medical advice."@cbschicago https://t.co/678lIp294l — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) July 9, 2020

Maybe the most notable thing in the Big Ten’s statement is that as they continue to focus out how to play the season in a safe and responsible way “we are also prepared to not play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our students athletes should the circumstances so dictate.”

The #Illini have already updated their football schedule online to take off non-conference opponents: Illinois State, Connecticut, and Bowling Green. pic.twitter.com/tett03WuOR — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) July 9, 2020

No Big Ten sports in the fall is still a real possibility.

Read the full statement below: