CHICAGO (CBS)– The heat continues, but relief is on the way.

Thursday’s temperatures will be in the 90s again with heat index values climbing to near 100 degrees.  Scattered thunderstorms could develop later in the day and into the evening.   

Scattered thunderstorms chances continue into Friday afternoon and evening.

Cooler air is ahead for the weekend with high temperatures dropping back to about average in the 80s.