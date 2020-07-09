CHICAGO (CBS)– The heat continues, but relief is on the way.
Thursday’s temperatures will be in the 90s again with heat index values climbing to near 100 degrees. Scattered thunderstorms could develop later in the day and into the evening.
Another day with 90s for highs. It will feel like 95°-101° with high humidity. Cooler air coming this weekend. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/JDknRVug9s
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) July 9, 2020
Scattered thunderstorms chances continue into Friday afternoon and evening.
For those who don't like it hot there is good news. Back to about average by the weekend. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/dTI0Ycen7b
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) July 9, 2020
Cooler air is ahead for the weekend with high temperatures dropping back to about average in the 80s.