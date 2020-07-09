CHICAGO (CBS)– As the extreme heat continues, it may feel even hotter outside.
Thursday’s temperatures will be in the 90s again. CBS 2 meteorologist Tim McGill said the heat index values will be climbing to near 100 degrees.
It will feel like 95° to 100° this afternoon with high heat and humidity. That could fuels some strong storms late today and tonight. I'll have more at 11 on CBS 2 Chicago. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/fCpFmgyjwm
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) July 9, 2020
McGill said this means it will feel like 100 degrees by the afternoon with high heat and humidity.