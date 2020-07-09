DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS)– As the extreme heat continues, it may feel even hotter outside.

Thursday’s temperatures will be in the 90s again. CBS 2 meteorologist Tim McGill said the heat index values will be climbing to near 100 degrees.

McGill said this means it will feel like 100 degrees by the afternoon with high heat and humidity.