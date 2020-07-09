DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS)– There is a slight risk for severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening.

CBS 2 meteorologist Tim McGill said the biggest threat to the area is damaging winds as storms approach. Heavy downpours and hail are also possible Thursday.

Storm chances continue again on Friday afternoon and evening.