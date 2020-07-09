CHICAGO (CBS)– There is a slight risk for severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening.
CBS 2 meteorologist Tim McGill said the biggest threat to the area is damaging winds as storms approach. Heavy downpours and hail are also possible Thursday.
Storm chances continue again on Friday afternoon and evening.