CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered storms are expected to develop Thursday afternoon and evening.
A few may be strong to severe, especially later in the evening. The greater chance is after 9 p.m.
Before 5 p.m., scattered storms likely, with a small chance of a few isolated severe storms. Otherwise, it will remain hot and humid.
Scattered storms continue through the evening, but a line of storms is expected to push through later in the evening, after 10 p.m. This may contain gusty winds, prompting severe thunderstorm warnings.
Storms will be tapering off Thursday night after the line rolls through.
Overall, the severe threat remains low, but possible.
The largest threat from any stronger storms is gusty winds. But hail may be possible, along with a very isolated tornado threat.
The weekend brings a slight cooldown through early next week, but temperatures soar again by the middle of next week.