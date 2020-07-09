(AP/CBS) — Pete Buttigieg’s next book has a unifying message.
Liveright Publishing announced that the former Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana, mayor had written “Trust: America’s Best Chance,” scheduled for release October 6.
According to Liveright, the book combines history and personal reflections in an “urgent and soul-searching” exploration into creating a stronger democracy.
I'm working on a new book called Trust: America's Best Chance, set to come out on October 6th.
In order for our country to move forward, it will be more important than ever to build trust—in our institutions and leaders, in each other, and around the world in America itself. pic.twitter.com/Ek8IB44dch
— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 8, 2020
“In order for our country to move forward in the years ahead, it will be more important than ever to build trust — trust in our institutions and leaders, trust in each other, and trust around the world in America itself,” Buttigieg said in a statement. “Now is a time to consider the foundational role trust plays in our democracy, and what it will take to build the trust we’ll need to recover and to advance as a country.”
Buttigieg’s previous book, the memoir “Shortest Way Home” was a bestseller which sold more than 100,000 copies as he became a national figure during his presidential run.
His new work arrives a month after the release of “I Have Something to Tell You,” a memoir by his husband, Chasten Buttigieg.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.