GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — A public pool facility in Glenview has been shut down after two lifeguards were confirmed to have COVID-19.
The Flick Outdoor Aquatic Center closed at 3 p.m. Thursday due to the lifeguards reporting confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The pools will stay closed on Friday for deep cleaning and disinfecting, and may stay closed beyond Friday if necessary.
The first lifeguard worked from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, and from 3:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Monday, July 6, spending most of their shifts in the lifeguard chair.
The second lifeguard worked Tuesday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 7 during in-service shifts when the pool was not open to the public.
The Glenview Park District does not believe any member of the public was in close contact with either lifeguard.
The Flick Aquatic Center reopened less than two weeks ago when Illinois moved to Phase 4 of its pandemic reopening plan.
Only Glenview residents, park center health and fitness members, and aquatic members are currently allowed at the pool for limited-capacity lap swim, water walking, and public swim, and they must make advance reservations.
The Flick Aquatic Center is a five-pool complex that includes a zero depth play pool, giant flume slides, drop slides, interactive water toys, a kiddie pool area, and a 25-yard, 8-lane lap pool.