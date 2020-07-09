CHICAGO (CBS) — A summer youth program in Englewood is getting a little creative carrying on in the middle of a pandemic. Parents showed up Thursday afternoon to pick up materials for the Hope Summer Enrichment Program.
The faith-based education usually consists of field trips and hands-on education experiences. Because of social distancing, most of the lessons will be conducted on Zoom. Every participant gets a laptop and supplies for different arts and crafts projects.
It may be virtual, but it is still vitally important for the community.
“This summer’s a little different with COVID,” said Rev. Dr. Jay Moses with Hope Presbyterian Church. “People are a little nervous, but we need to sustain the things that are our future, and certainly our children are our future.”
Parents also hope the program will help keep kids safe given the recent uptick in violence in Englewood.