JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — Schools in Joliet have released their plans for the new school year.
Joliet District 86, the elementary and middle school district for that city, will not reopen fully. It will instead employ a blend of in-person and remote learning.
The hybrid plan for the district would have students attend class in-person one to two days a week. The rest of the week would be remote learning.
All students would work remotely on Wednesdays so schools can be cleaned.
In-person class sizes will be cut in half and students must wear masks.
Students will receive standard grades and no field trips allowed.
The district also laid out a second option for full remote learning if needed.
The first day of school in Joliet District 86 is Aug. 24.