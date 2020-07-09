CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was fatally struck by two vehicles in Aurora Wednesday night.
According to Aurora police, the incident took place on Ogden Avenue west of Long Grove Drive, just before 10 p.m.
Emergency crews arrived on the scene and found a man lying in the road. They attempted to perform lifesaving measures, but the man was then pronounced dead on the scene.
Witnesses told police they saw two vehicles strike the man. Police said the first vehicle pulled into a nearby parking lot to speak to officers. The other vehicle fled the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department’s Traffic Division at 630-256-5330.