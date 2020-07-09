CHICAGO (CBS) — Red Line trains did not stop at the 79th Street for hours Thursday afternoon, after the victim from an earlier shooting in Roseland crashed at a nearby ramp on the Dan Ryan Expressway, and stumbled into the CTA station.

Police said, around 3 p.m., a 29-year-old man was driving near 99th Street and Michigan Avenue, when he heard gunfire, and was shot in the right thigh, right arm, and right upper back.

The victim continued driving, entering the Dan Ryan Expressway, before crashing at the northbound 79th Street exit ramp.

Witnesses said the victim went to the nearby 79th Street Red Line station for help, and seemed more concerned about the shooter coming after him to “finish the job” than getting treated for his wounds.

Police said the victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was stabilized.

Illinois State Police closed the 79th Street and 71st Street exit ramps in the northbound lanes after the shooting. The CTA said Red Line trains were still running, but bypassing the 79th Street stop after the incident.

By 5:47 p.m., Red Line trains were again stopping at 79th Street.

CPD Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.