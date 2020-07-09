CHICAGO (CBS) — A 23-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a toddler in Bronzeville, accused of repeatedly punching the boy in the face.
Police said Michael Robinson punched 23-month-old Antwun Gayden several times in the face on Tuesday at Robinson’s home on the 4200 block of South Calumet Avenue.
Antwun was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. An autopsy on Wednesday determined Antwun died of multiple injuries as the result of child abuse, and his death was ruled a homicide.
Police said Robinson was taken into custody at the scene after officers responded to the home. Police have said he has a history of mental illness.
Robinson was charged Thursday with one count of first-degree murder. He is due to appear for a bond hearing Friday afternoon.
Antwun’s death comes amid a recent space of child murders in Chicago. Since mid-June, four children under the age of 10 have lost their lives to gun violence.
- On July 4th, 7-year-old Natalia Wallace was shot in the head while playing in her grandmother’s front yard in the South Austin neighborhood. Police and prosecutors say a group of gunmen opened fire on the 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue, in apparent retaliation for an earlier shooting that killed a brother of one of the shooters. The accused getaway driver is being held without bail on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery. Police are looking for the three shooters.
- On June 28th, 10-year-old Lena Nunez was killed when a stray bullet pierced the window of an apartment in Logan Square, as a group of men apparently was shooting at someone else on the street outside.
- On June 27th, 1-year-old Sincere Gaston was shot and killed while riding home from the laundromat with his mother in Englewood. His mother was also grazed by a bullet. Police have said the shooter may have been targeting Sincere’s father, who was not in the car.
- On June 20th, 3-year-old Mekhi James was shot in the back while riding in his stepfather’s SUV on the 600 block of North Central Avenue. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but later was pronounced dead. Police have said the shooter was targeting the 27-year-old stepfather.