CHICAGO (CBS) — Microsoft has launched a new program to help people get back to work.
The tech giant is teaming up with LinkedIn to create a list of the 10 most in-demand jobs. Those jobs are:
1) Software developer;
2) Sales representative;
3) Project manager;
4) IT administrator;
5) Customer service specialist;
6) Digital marketer;
7) IT support/help desk;
8) Data analyst;
9) Financial analyst;
10) Graphic designer.
The skills you need for all the aforementioned positions can be learned online. You can even practice mock Zoom interviews.
“There’s even a way you can practice – we have an artificial intelligence-based feedback system. It will critique you and give you suggestions on how you can improve,” said Microsoft President Brad Smith.
For more information from Microsoft, click here.
