CHICAGO (CBS)– A break from the heat and humidity is ahead.

Friday’s Temperatures are back to the upper 80s with showers and thunderstorms possible in the morning. The rain and storms should stop by around 10 a.m.

Saturday will be partly sunny with temperatures is the upper 80s. There is a slight chance for showers.

Chances for thunderstorms return on Sunday.

The heat and humidity will return Monday and continue for the rest of the week.