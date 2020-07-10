CHICAGO (CBS)– A break from the heat and humidity is ahead.
Friday’s Temperatures are back to the upper 80s with showers and thunderstorms possible in the morning. The rain and storms should stop by around 10 a.m.
A bit of a break from the heat. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90° today. More relief this weekend. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/0rZNcuHYYo
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) July 10, 2020
Saturday will be partly sunny with temperatures is the upper 80s. There is a slight chance for showers.
Rain chances diminish over the next few days. Main dry this weekend and early next week. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/El9BRpRmTa
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) July 10, 2020
Chances for thunderstorms return on Sunday.
The heat and humidity will return Monday and continue for the rest of the week.