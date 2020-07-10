CHICAGO (CBS) — After sweltering week of heat, and a string of powerful and damaging storms Thursday night, Chicago is in for a slightly cooler and quieter weekend ahead.
Highs have been in the 90s all week, but Friday’s temperatures likely will top out in the upper 80s, and then reach the low 70s overnight.
Saturday will be partly cloudy, with a slight chance of an isolated storm, and a high around 89.
It will be even cooler on Sunday and Monday, when highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
By the middle of next week, however, the 90s will return.