CHICAGO (CBS) — After so many weekends filled with gun violence, the Chicago Police Department announced a new initiative.

The idea is to create better relationships between officers and the neighborhoods they serve.

CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe reports on what this means for police and communities.

You’ve probably heard the term community policing before. That’s what this new initiative is really about. Police teaming up with the community to tackle serious crime and figure out the cause.

“The idea here is to help officers, what they are called upon, to act on,” said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

CPD leaders, neighborhood organizations and community leaders showed up Friday as the announcement was made. For the first time CPD’s summer mobile patrol, which identifies hot spots of violence in the community that might need extra attention, will participate in community service projects. Every week, they’ll take place across the city neighborhoods.

Brown said that’s part of the plan. It includes an additional 66 officers to the summer mobile patrol in the next two weeks. He said the goal is build trust between officers and residents one community at a time.

It comes as weekend after weekend has ended with a long list of shooting victims. There were at least 80 shooting victims this past holiday weekend. And children have been caught in the middle of it all.

That’s why Brown said a partnership is crucial to ending the violence.

“If it’s just police, it won’t work to suppress violence,” Brown said.

The initiate begins Friday with Operation Clean Mission. That’s officers and community members working together to clean up neighborhoods in the third district.