CHICAGO (CBS) — Justine is the PAWS Dog of the Week.
She is three-year-old terrier mix and is the sweetest dog. Justine is a little skeptical of strangers and needs a home that will properly introduce her to new friends.
Justine is a star and loves bringing the ball right back when playing fetch. She would make a wonderful addition to a family that would work on her training and give her the loving life she deserves.
She’s available through the PAWS Chicago adoption process. Just visit the PAWS Chicago website to learn more.
In an effort to help dogs that have been overlooked find them a home, PAWS Chicago will be waiving fees for select adult dogs from July 15 to July 21st. Click here for more info.
