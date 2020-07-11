CHICAGO (CBS) — Among many Chicagoans shot in recent weeks have been multiple young children; efforts are underway this weekend to stop it.

In the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Saturday, youth from GoodKids MadCity led a “love march.”

This comes after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed on Friday, and more than 80 people were shot over the July 4th weekend in Chicago, including 7-year-old Natalia Wallace, who was killed while playing in her grandmother’s front yard.

The two previous weekends also saw multiple children shot and killed.

Young people, organizers and elected officials attending Saturday’s march in Greater Grand Crossing demanded a stop in the violence. They also want more resources directed to Black and Brown neighborhoods.

March organizers specifically focused on something called the Peacebook Ordinance.

“You need to fund the right things. You need to fund the community. You need to bring healing processes to the community, and that starts with mental health. That starts with getting all the resources you need,” Nita Tennyson said. “That starts with being able to take care of yourself, your children, making sure your family is safe, they can walk home, they can go to the store. Making sure there’s a store for them to go to. If there’s no resources, we can’t do anything.”

So far today, Chicago police have reported at least 17 shooting victims, three who died.

Last weekend’s violence sparked in the evening hours, so many are hoping things stay calm in the hours to come.