CHICAGO (CBS) — Strong scattered storms could bring damaging winds and hail to the Chicago area late today and tonight.
The main threat from strong storms will be during the evening, with a few showers and thunderstorms late tonight, and lows in the upper 60s.
Tomorrow will be cooler than average, for the first time in more than two weeks, with partly to mostly sunny conditions, and a hit or miss shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs will be near 80 for most of the area, and the middle 70s near the lakefront.
Unseasonable warmth returns next week, when the best chance for thunderstorms will be on Wednesday.
Otherwise next week will be mainly dry, with highs in the lower to middle 80s, but near 90 on Tuesday, and the lower 90s on Friday.