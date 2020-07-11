CHICAGO (CBS) — Isolated showers and storms cannot be ruled out during the day Saturday, but there is a better chance for showers and thunderstorms heading into the evening hours. Some storms could be strong or severe.
For the most part there will be partly sunny skies with increasing clouds and highs in the mid 80s. The normal high for the day is 85 degrees. Friday reached 86, and Saturday will be about the same. Dewpoint temperatures will e in the mid 60s, which makes it a little more comfortable. Any thunderstorms could bring some heavy downpours.
Saturday night will bring those showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 60s.
With Sunday comes the chance for scattered showers in the morning followed by partly sunny skies and a high around 81 with lower humidity.
Temperatures will reach around 90 by Tuesday.
Forecast:
Saturday: Partly sunny, slight chance for shower or storm. High of 86
Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms. Upper 60s
Sunday: Scattered showers and storms in the morning followed by partly sunny skies. High of 81.