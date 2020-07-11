CHICAGO (CBS) — For the third day in a row, Illinois is reporting more than 1,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, although the state has also seen hospitalizations from the virus decline for three consecutive days.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,195 new confirmed coronavirus cases the past day, including 24 additional deaths. As of Saturday afternoon, the state has reported 152,962 confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,168 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
In the past 24 hours, the state has reported 32,345 virus tests, for a positive test rate of 3.7% over the last day. The state’s 7-day average positive test rate is 3.0%. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has conducted 1,944,088 virus tests.
As of Friday night, 1,398 virus patients were being treated at Illinois hospitals, including 321 in intensive care, and 139 on ventilators. The number of people hospitalized from the virus has declined each of the past three days.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 94% statewide recovery rate as of Friday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.