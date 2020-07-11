CHICAGO (CBS) — An Evanston firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion, after battling a house fire that displaced a family Saturday afternoon.
Around 4:40 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire in the attic of a two-story home on the 3200 block of Park Place in Evanston.
Crews from several neighboring departments helped firefighters contain the fire to the attic. The house suffered extensive water damage, forcing the family out of the home for at least Saturday night, according to the Evanston Fire Department.
No civilians were injured, but a firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials believe it started as contractors were making repairs to the roof.