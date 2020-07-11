CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana health officials Saturday announced 793 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional eight deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 51,079 and the total number of deaths to 2,563.

Another 193 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test result on record.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Nearly 36% of ICU beds and 84% of ventilators were available Saturday.

For comprehensive information from @Regenstrief regarding COVID-19 hospitalization, click here: https://t.co/H51hStzMyX For COVID-19 case counts by zip code with demographic overlays from @IndianaMPH, click here: https://t.co/tjTN8KD8tn pic.twitter.com/havqJKt9a1 — Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) July 11, 2020

So far 558,146 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 550,562 Friday.

ISDH will host drive through clinics next week, which are listed below:

East Chicago:

Ivy Tech Community College

410 E. Columbus Dr.

July 17-19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Goshen

Team Rehabilitation

223 Chicago Ave.

July 13-17 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Elkhart

North Side Gymnasium

300 Lawerence St.

July 13-17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Boonville

Warrick County 4-H Fairgrounds

133 County Rd. 100 N

July 16-19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To find other testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.