Police Release Images Of Getaway Car Used In Shooting Death Of 13-Year-Old Amaria JonesPolice said someone inside the silver coupe -- believed to be an Infiniti G35 or G37 -- fired multiple shots at a group of people on the front porch of Amaria's home on June 20. A bullet went through a first-floor window, hitting Amaria in the neck.

Chicago Weather: Strong Storms Moving Through Tonight, Cooler Air Ahead TomorrowStrong scattered storms could bring damaging winds and hail to the Chicago area late today and tonight.

Man Shot In The Leg In The LoopPolice said the victim got into an argument with another man on the street near State and Monroe around 8:45 p.m., when the other man pulled out a gun and shot him.

'Love March' Seeks More Resources For Black And Brown Communities To Help End Gun ViolenceYoung people demanding changes to how Chicago tackles violent crime took to the streets on the South Side on Saturday, asking the city to commit more resources to their communities, not just to more officers on the streets.