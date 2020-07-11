DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating after a man stole an ambulance in Chicago’s Near North neighborhood Saturday, Chicago police said.

The man got into the unoccupied private ambulance in the 0 to 100 block of West Oak Street and drove east past Michigan Avenue.

He then got out of the ambulance in the 200 block of East Lake Shore Drive and took a 47-year-old man’s vehicle. He took equipment from the private ambulance into the new stolen vehicle and fled the scene.

Area Three detectives are investigating.