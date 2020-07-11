CHICAGO (CBS) — United States Customs and Border Protection officers seized 193 counterfeit watches worth more than $3.1 million at the International Mail Facility at Chicago O’Hare between June 21 and July 6, CBP officials confirm.
CBP officers seized 175 parcels, most of which were inspected because they were mis-manifested and had x-ray anomalies.
Most of the watches were Rolex. The watches were inspected and appraised by an import specialist, and most were deemed counterfeit due to poor package, low value and poor quality. If the watches were real, the value would have been $3,172,438.
“This is a significant seizure for CBP, but unfortunately, CBP officers see counterfeit shipments like this every day,” said Shane Campbell, Area Port Director, Chicago. “Counterfeit goods like this, come in by the truck-load on a nightly basis all across the nation threatening businesses and conning the consumer.”
According to CBP, on a typical day in 2019, officers seized $4.3 million worth of products with intellectual property rights violations.