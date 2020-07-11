CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was briefly kidnapped Saturday morning after a man running from police stole her car.
Chicago police said around 12:30 a.m. officers saw a 2008 Pontiac blow through a red light at Michigan and Wacker and hit another vehicle.
Four men inside got out and ran in different directions. One of them was caught, but another one hopped into a nearby running van.
He drove off with a 20-year-old woman in the back seat.
She was later left unharmed at a gas station all the way down at 59th and Ashland.
The man who kidnapped her and two of the others from the crash are not in custody. Two weapons were recovered from the Pontiac.
No one was injured in the crash.
Area Three detectives are investigating.