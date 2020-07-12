PORTAGE, Ind. (CBS) — The body of a 9-year-old girl was recovered from the water Sunday afternoon at the Lakeshore Camp Resort in Portage, Indiana.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources reported at 5 p.m., emergency responders were called to the resort after the girl went missing in a private lake.
Witnesses said she was swimming from a swim platform near the shore when she began struggling. Lifeguards were on duty and started search right away, along with multiple fire department rescuers.
Around 5:30 p.m., a first responder from the Chesterton Fire Department found the girl in 15 feet of water. She was pronounced dead at Porter Regional Hospital soon afterward.
The incident remained under investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers Sunday night.
The girl the second girl to die in the water at an Indiana beach in the past week.
On Thursday, the body of Jerail C. Lee Jr., 12, was pulled from the water off Marquette Beach in Gary.