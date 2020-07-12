CHICAGO (CBS) — After one of the coolest days in about three weeks, it will be a relatively cool night.
Look for clear skies Sunday night with a low in lower to middle 60s. Seasonable warmth is expected most of next week, but heat and humidity build back by the weekend.
On Monday, it will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm with a high in the lower 80s; upper 70s near the lakefront.
Look for temperatures near 90 Tuesday with some sun mixed with clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday. It will be warming back into the 90s by Friday.